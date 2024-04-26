Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Global Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Global Partners has a payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Partners to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Shares of GLP opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

