Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at $138,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

