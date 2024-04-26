GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock opened at GBX 74.84 ($0.92) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £649.45 million, a PE ratio of 2,446.67 and a beta of 0.34. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 59.50 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.70 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 262.91 and a quick ratio of 131.52.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

