GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock opened at GBX 74.84 ($0.92) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £649.45 million, a PE ratio of 2,446.67 and a beta of 0.34. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 59.50 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.70 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 262.91 and a quick ratio of 131.52.
About GCP Infrastructure Investments
