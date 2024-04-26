GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 1,761 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allstate by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,239,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,324,000 after buying an additional 53,821 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 23.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after buying an additional 782,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Allstate by 46.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 0.0 %

ALL opened at $172.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.92 and a 200-day moving average of $148.75. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $176.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.77%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

