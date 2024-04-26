GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 10,883 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

V.F. Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

