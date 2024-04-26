GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $220,000 in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $10,788,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $4,252,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $667,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Bank OZK by 58.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,893 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.27. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

