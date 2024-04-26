FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Raised by Analyst

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.45) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.47). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of PLCE opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81.

In other Children’s Place news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 1,566,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $24,750,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,663,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,687,139.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 2,016.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

