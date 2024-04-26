FY2024 Earnings Estimate for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Issued By William Blair

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for El Pollo Loco in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.41. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.07 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth $7,746,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,074.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 118,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.