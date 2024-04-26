Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Given New GBX 570 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($5.93) to GBX 570 ($7.04) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fresnillo Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 589.35 ($7.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,364.00, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 504.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 528.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 435.20 ($5.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 739.26 ($9.13).

Fresnillo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.01. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

