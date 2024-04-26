Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$187.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. In other news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. Insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$166.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$156.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$157.14. The company has a current ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$139.19 and a 12-month high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.86%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

