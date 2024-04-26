Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,755 VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $190,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMB opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

