Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

About Fluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Fluent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

