Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
