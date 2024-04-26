Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$19.25 at Raymond James

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$20.75 to C$19.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MHC.UN. National Bankshares set a C$19.75 price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.58.

MHC.UN opened at C$20.52 on Thursday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$19.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.15 million and a P/E ratio of 4.89.

In other Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Louis Marie Forbes purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.35 per share, with a total value of C$30,700.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

