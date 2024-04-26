Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $59.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 0.83. Five9 has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

