Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $170.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $215.00.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Five Below Trading Up 1.6 %

Five Below stock opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.94 and a 200-day moving average of $185.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

