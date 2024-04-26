FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Releases Earnings Results

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 2.02%.

FirstService Price Performance

FSV stock opened at $151.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FirstService has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $171.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.35.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FirstService

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 88.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FirstService by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.