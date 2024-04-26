First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. First Mid Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $749.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $79.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FMBH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.