FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $4.25 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.85 to $4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. FIGS has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $818.12 million, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.48.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,334 shares of company stock worth $285,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FIGS by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,994 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $12,152,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in FIGS by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,694,000 after buying an additional 1,470,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FIGS by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 538,251 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 219.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 343,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 236,243 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

