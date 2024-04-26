Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56,501 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $28,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,498,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $458,850,000 after acquiring an additional 33,881 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,423,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $410,280,000 after purchasing an additional 708,947 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,960,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $384,691,000 after purchasing an additional 185,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

