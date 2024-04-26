Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,500.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,180.45.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,193.66 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $708.00 and a twelve month high of $1,349.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,241.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1,147.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,279,000 after buying an additional 42,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.