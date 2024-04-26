eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) PT Lowered to $11.75

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $11.75 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut eXp World from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get eXp World alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on eXp World

eXp World Stock Down 3.6 %

EXPI stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). eXp World had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $983.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.