Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) & Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Critical Contrast

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Everspin Technologies and Nordic Semiconductor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nordic Semiconductor ASA 1 2 2 0 2.20

Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.43%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Nordic Semiconductor ASA.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $63.76 million 2.49 $9.05 million $0.42 17.81 Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.09 118.14

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Nordic Semiconductor ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Everspin Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic Semiconductor ASA. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordic Semiconductor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Nordic Semiconductor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies 14.20% 18.96% 15.09% Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Nordic Semiconductor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Nordic Semiconductor ASA on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel, and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cellular IoT solutions comprising NB-IoT and LTE-M; Wi-Fi solution; Bluetooth Low Energy Systems-on-Chip (SoCs); Bluetooth LE audio products; Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; nRF52 and nRF51 wireless SoCs; and range extenders. It also provides Matter, a Connected Home over IP solution; Amazon sidewalk; multiprotocol SoCs; Bluetooth wireless technology; security solution; power management ICs comprising nPM1100 PMIC, nPM1300 PMIC, and nPM6001 PMIC; cloud services, such as location, security, and device management services; nRF Cloud solution; and application specific integrated circuits and related consulting services. The company's products are used in various applications, such as audio, automotive, asset tracking, beacon, computer peripherals, connected health, smart agriculture, smart home and metering, education, building automation, LED lighting, logistics and transport, retail and payment, sports and fitness, toys and gaming, virtual reality and augmented reality products, and wearables. Nordic Semiconductor ASA was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

