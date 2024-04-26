Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.46.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.01. Etsy has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 57.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after buying an additional 1,480,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $86,494,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,920,000 after buying an additional 952,907 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,309,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,136,000 after buying an additional 599,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

