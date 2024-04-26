Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $191.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $144.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 111.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.21. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $250.63.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

