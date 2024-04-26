Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $70.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $68.00.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EQR

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EQR opened at $64.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.81. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 593.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.