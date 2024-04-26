Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Desjardins lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:CP opened at $82.09 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17,083.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 313,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 253.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Microsoft Fires a Trend Following Signal: Targets Move Higher
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.