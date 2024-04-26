EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $157.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $147.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $135.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 985,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,596,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.