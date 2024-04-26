Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

ENVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday.

Get Enovix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENVX

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Enovix has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Enovix by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 715,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 389,603 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.