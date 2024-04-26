Eley Financial Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Eley Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 141,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,419,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,179,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

