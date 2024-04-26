Eight Capital Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$72.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.86.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
