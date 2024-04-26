Eight Capital Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$72.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.86.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

About Teck Resources

TECK.B opened at C$67.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.69. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$47.47 and a 1-year high of C$69.41.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

