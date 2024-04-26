Eight Capital Boosts Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$105.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEM. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$97.50.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$88.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$59.36 and a twelve month high of C$89.43. The stock has a market cap of C$44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.4364596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.74%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

