Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 526.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 47,863 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,040,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,128,000 after acquiring an additional 47,351 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $219.82 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $231.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.56.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.47.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

