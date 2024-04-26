eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Get eBay alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Trading Up 0.3 %

EBAY opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.