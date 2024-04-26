DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,484 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,176 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,553,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,016,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,992,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,541,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,934,000 after purchasing an additional 455,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.