DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $120.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $129.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on DTE Energy from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.10.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $111.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.12 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

