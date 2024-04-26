Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $460.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Barclays upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $494.76 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $508.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.57 and a 200-day moving average of $417.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.17%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

