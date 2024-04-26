Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,293 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2,833.8% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 563,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 544,747 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,081.2% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 147.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 577,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 344,055 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $572.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.05. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

