Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $37.42.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

