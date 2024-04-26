DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $144.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DXCM. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $138.01 on Friday. DexCom has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.02.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. Analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

