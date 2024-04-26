DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.40.

Get DexCom alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $138.01 on Tuesday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 105.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.