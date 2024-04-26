Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £105 ($129.69) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a £110 ($135.87) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from £107 ($132.16) to GBX 9,900 ($122.28) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £116.86 ($144.34).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £120.26 ($148.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £186.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,968.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £105.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £104.44. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,461 ($116.86) and a 12 month high of £122.10 ($150.82).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 156 ($1.93) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,524.75%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.