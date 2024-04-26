Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 215

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 215 ($2.66) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 176.15 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 409.65, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 154.65. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 137 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 182 ($2.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

