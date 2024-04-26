Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $112.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHD. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.07.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $107.25 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,877 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,310,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,982,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.