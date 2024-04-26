Desjardins Weighs in on Americas Silver Corp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 38.79% and a negative net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Americas Silver from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Americas Silver by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,827,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Americas Silver by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 117,214 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 880,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,863,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

