Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of DAWN opened at $13.21 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -1.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,007,648.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,748.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,007,648.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,781 shares of company stock valued at $883,160. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,807,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,935,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

