Dakota Gold (DC) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Dakota Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.78% -36.42% Dakota Gold Competitors -85.21% -4.69% -4.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dakota Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 1131 2461 2998 108 2.31

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 38.51%. Given Dakota Gold’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Dakota Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A -$36.45 million -5.36 Dakota Gold Competitors $7.14 billion $1.04 billion 8.03

Dakota Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dakota Gold peers beat Dakota Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

