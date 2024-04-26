Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Plans $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 5.3 %

CFR stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.66. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

