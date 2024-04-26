Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCI. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus cut Crown Castle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $94.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $123.79.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

