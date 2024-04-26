Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$114.30 million during the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

