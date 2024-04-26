Critical Contrast: Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) versus German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) and Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares German American Bancorp and Albina Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $316.92 million 3.02 $85.89 million $2.92 11.09 Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 27.10% 14.26% 1.42% Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares German American Bancorp and Albina Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albina Community Bancorp has a beta of 3.99, indicating that its share price is 299% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for German American Bancorp and Albina Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

German American Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.78%. Given German American Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe German American Bancorp is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Albina Community Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. It also offers checking, saving, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; wire transfer; credit cards; home equity, mortgages, and small business; treasury management; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, digital wallet, mobile check deposit, credit score and report, money management, and estatements, as well as wealth advisory. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

About Albina Community Bancorp

Albina Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Albina Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Portland. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, operating lines of credit, term loans, and commercial real estate loans; government guaranteed lending and accounts receivable financing; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers online banking and cash management, merchant, wire transfer, online bill payment, business payroll, deposit courier, night depository, automated customer, free cash withdrawals, and workplace banking services, as well as overdraft protection products. Albina Community Bancorp was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On September 17, 2014, Albina Community Bancorp filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

